2116 S Meridian Ave B

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities parking

We just finished building the house on December 2019. Nice and open concept with wood floors throughout the house. Modern looking home. Roomy living room. Plenty of parkings. It's located in a nice neighborhood, near schools, restaurants and shopping areas. It's very convenient to 10, 710, 60 and 5 FWYs. It's a definitely must see.

No Pets Allowed



