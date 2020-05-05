2109 Carlos St

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful property in quiet tract near a park - Property Id: 184098



This home is situated in the desirable midwick track neighborhood in Alhambra, walking distance to Granada Park. This renovated home features with new interior and exterior painting, new driveway, new garage door and opener, new HVAC central air and heating system new electrical panel, new landscaping and new Pex piping underneath the house. This Cozy home features spacious living and dining rooms, spacious bedrooms, kitchen with new stove, refrigerator and an exhaust fan. It has a generous backyard with new wood fencing conveniently located near freeways, public transportation, shopping and local banks. It is a must-see home!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184098

Property Id 184098



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5366848)