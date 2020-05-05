All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 2109 Carlos St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
2109 Carlos St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

2109 Carlos St

2109 Carlos Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2109 Carlos Street, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful property in quiet tract near a park - Property Id: 184098

This home is situated in the desirable midwick track neighborhood in Alhambra, walking distance to Granada Park. This renovated home features with new interior and exterior painting, new driveway, new garage door and opener, new HVAC central air and heating system new electrical panel, new landscaping and new Pex piping underneath the house. This Cozy home features spacious living and dining rooms, spacious bedrooms, kitchen with new stove, refrigerator and an exhaust fan. It has a generous backyard with new wood fencing conveniently located near freeways, public transportation, shopping and local banks. It is a must-see home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184098
Property Id 184098

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5366848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Carlos St have any available units?
2109 Carlos St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 2109 Carlos St have?
Some of 2109 Carlos St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Carlos St currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Carlos St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Carlos St pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Carlos St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 2109 Carlos St offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Carlos St offers parking.
Does 2109 Carlos St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Carlos St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Carlos St have a pool?
No, 2109 Carlos St does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Carlos St have accessible units?
No, 2109 Carlos St does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Carlos St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Carlos St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 Carlos St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2109 Carlos St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

South Olive
241 S Olive Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles