204 S Bushnell Avenue
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:25 PM

204 S Bushnell Avenue

204 South Bushnell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

204 South Bushnell Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable North Alhambra Residential Area, Rear Unit Around 500 Sqft, One Bedroom One Bath, Spaces Living Room. laminated floor, very nice house, donot miss this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 S Bushnell Avenue have any available units?
204 S Bushnell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 204 S Bushnell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
204 S Bushnell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 S Bushnell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 204 S Bushnell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 204 S Bushnell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 204 S Bushnell Avenue offers parking.
Does 204 S Bushnell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 S Bushnell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 S Bushnell Avenue have a pool?
No, 204 S Bushnell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 204 S Bushnell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 204 S Bushnell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 204 S Bushnell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 S Bushnell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 S Bushnell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 S Bushnell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

