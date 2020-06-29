20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2

Amenities

Prime North Alhambra location. 2 bedrooms and 1 fully bath upper unit apartment. Walking distance to down town Alhambra MAIN STREET CORRIDOR, shopping, transportation, Costco, restaurants, and schools.This apartment is close to Los Angeles, Alhambra, and Pasadena. Kitchen with counter tops, stove, washer and dryer hookup, and also includes a fully tiled bathroom. Wall mount air conditioning and floor heater. There is a dining area, living room with newly installed laminated wood floors. Easy access to 10 and 710 Freeway.