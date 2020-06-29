All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:53 AM

20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2

20 North Bushnell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

20 North Bushnell Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Prime North Alhambra location. 2 bedrooms and 1 fully bath upper unit apartment. Walking distance to down town Alhambra MAIN STREET CORRIDOR, shopping, transportation, Costco, restaurants, and schools.This apartment is close to Los Angeles, Alhambra, and Pasadena. Kitchen with counter tops, stove, washer and dryer hookup, and also includes a fully tiled bathroom. Wall mount air conditioning and floor heater. There is a dining area, living room with newly installed laminated wood floors. Easy access to 10 and 710 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
No, 20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 N Bushnell Avenue 1/2 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles