Last updated December 1 2019 at 11:50 PM

1904 Vine Street

1904 Vine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1904 Vine Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing, renovated two story condo in North Alhambra area is available for immediate occupancy. Light-filled front unit is located in a small 10-unit complex featuring 2 master bedrooms upstairs, 3 full bathrooms. First level features elegant living room with fireplace, cozy kitchen with lots of cabinetry and a bathroom. Additional features include 2 -car private garage, small bonus room and storage room on a lower level. Condo is located within walking distance to shopping (COSCO), parks, schools, bus stations and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Vine Street have any available units?
1904 Vine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 1904 Vine Street have?
Some of 1904 Vine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Vine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Vine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Vine Street pet-friendly?
No, 1904 Vine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 1904 Vine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1904 Vine Street offers parking.
Does 1904 Vine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1904 Vine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Vine Street have a pool?
No, 1904 Vine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Vine Street have accessible units?
No, 1904 Vine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Vine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 Vine Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 Vine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1904 Vine Street does not have units with air conditioning.

