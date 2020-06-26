1904 Vine Street

Amenities

Amazing, renovated two story condo in North Alhambra area is available for immediate occupancy. Light-filled front unit is located in a small 10-unit complex featuring 2 master bedrooms upstairs, 3 full bathrooms. First level features elegant living room with fireplace, cozy kitchen with lots of cabinetry and a bathroom. Additional features include 2 -car private garage, small bonus room and storage room on a lower level. Condo is located within walking distance to shopping (COSCO), parks, schools, bus stations and parks.