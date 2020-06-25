All apartments in Alhambra
/
Alhambra, CA
/
1820 S Marengo Avenue
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM

1820 S Marengo Avenue

1820 South Marengo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1820 South Marengo Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Alhambra remodeled, beautiful and gated condo. It features 3 large bedrooms & 2.5 remodeled bathrooms. Laminated wood floors, top quality tiles. Kitchen has granite counter tops and beautiful cabinets. Three bedrooms & 2 baths upstairs. Master bedroom has a balcony. Gated community with pool and spa. Nice neighborhood! Five minutes to Supermarkets, very close to restaurants, schools, banks etc. Furniture included, no smoking allowed in the house. All applications must go through RentSpree: https://apply.link/86id

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 S Marengo Avenue have any available units?
1820 S Marengo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 1820 S Marengo Avenue have?
Some of 1820 S Marengo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 S Marengo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1820 S Marengo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 S Marengo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1820 S Marengo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 1820 S Marengo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1820 S Marengo Avenue offers parking.
Does 1820 S Marengo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 S Marengo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 S Marengo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1820 S Marengo Avenue has a pool.
Does 1820 S Marengo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1820 S Marengo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 S Marengo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 S Marengo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 S Marengo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 S Marengo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
