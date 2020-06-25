1820 S Marengo Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Alhambra remodeled, beautiful and gated condo. It features 3 large bedrooms & 2.5 remodeled bathrooms. Laminated wood floors, top quality tiles. Kitchen has granite counter tops and beautiful cabinets. Three bedrooms & 2 baths upstairs. Master bedroom has a balcony. Gated community with pool and spa. Nice neighborhood! Five minutes to Supermarkets, very close to restaurants, schools, banks etc. Furniture included, no smoking allowed in the house. All applications must go through RentSpree: https://apply.link/86id