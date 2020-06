Amenities

Very nice, light filled single family home with awesome VIEWS! Spacious two (2) bedroom, one (1) bath with hardwood floors throughout, very large living room, dining area plus eating area in kitchen, remodeled bathroom. Forced air heat, central air conditioning and dual pane windows. Back patio area is fenced and there's a separate back yard above it as well as a front yard. Freshly painted this home is ready to move right in!