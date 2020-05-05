All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

1641 Cabrillo Avenue

1641 Cabrillo Avenue
Location

1641 Cabrillo Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

Lovely 2bed/1.75bath single family home with a detached garage in the City of Alhambra. Front yard planted with impressive water conservation plants. Cozy fireplace in the living room. Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances: stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Bright dining area located next to the kitchen with plenty of natural sunlight during the day. Laundry machines included for tenant's convenience. Laminated wood and tile flooring throughout the home. Central air-conditioning AC and heating system that can be controlled by a NEST. Large backyard with grass and a covered patio. Located conveniently close to the I-10 and I-710 freeways, California State University of Los Angeles (Cal State LA), restaurants, shops, and markets nearby. Definite must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Cabrillo Avenue have any available units?
1641 Cabrillo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 1641 Cabrillo Avenue have?
Some of 1641 Cabrillo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 Cabrillo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Cabrillo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Cabrillo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1641 Cabrillo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 1641 Cabrillo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1641 Cabrillo Avenue offers parking.
Does 1641 Cabrillo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Cabrillo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Cabrillo Avenue have a pool?
No, 1641 Cabrillo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1641 Cabrillo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1641 Cabrillo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Cabrillo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 Cabrillo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1641 Cabrillo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1641 Cabrillo Avenue has units with air conditioning.
