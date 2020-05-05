1641 Cabrillo Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 2bed/1.75bath single family home with a detached garage in the City of Alhambra. Front yard planted with impressive water conservation plants. Cozy fireplace in the living room. Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances: stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Bright dining area located next to the kitchen with plenty of natural sunlight during the day. Laundry machines included for tenant's convenience. Laminated wood and tile flooring throughout the home. Central air-conditioning AC and heating system that can be controlled by a NEST. Large backyard with grass and a covered patio. Located conveniently close to the I-10 and I-710 freeways, California State University of Los Angeles (Cal State LA), restaurants, shops, and markets nearby. Definite must see!