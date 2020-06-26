1506 S 3rd St

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal carport recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal oven range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Apartment - Property Id: 189932



This is a newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment located on Third Street in Alhambra. This is a very spacious upstairs rear unit with windows facing all four directions, on a property that has only 4 apartments. The apartment has a big kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and an adjoining dining room. The apartment features new windows, new blinds, new Italian ceramic tile on the kitchen and bathroom floors, and new light fixtures have been installed througout. There are washer/dryer hookups inside the apartment as well as central air/heat. Two parking spaces are available, one of which is a carport with a private storage area. The rent is $1,895 with a security deposit of $1,000. Thank you.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189932

Property Id 189932



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5396250)