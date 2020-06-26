All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1506 S 3rd St

1506 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1506 3rd Street, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Apartment - Property Id: 189932

This is a newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment located on Third Street in Alhambra. This is a very spacious upstairs rear unit with windows facing all four directions, on a property that has only 4 apartments. The apartment has a big kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and an adjoining dining room. The apartment features new windows, new blinds, new Italian ceramic tile on the kitchen and bathroom floors, and new light fixtures have been installed througout. There are washer/dryer hookups inside the apartment as well as central air/heat. Two parking spaces are available, one of which is a carport with a private storage area. The rent is $1,895 with a security deposit of $1,000. Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189932
Property Id 189932

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5396250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 S 3rd St have any available units?
1506 S 3rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 1506 S 3rd St have?
Some of 1506 S 3rd St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 S 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
1506 S 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 S 3rd St pet-friendly?
No, 1506 S 3rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 1506 S 3rd St offer parking?
Yes, 1506 S 3rd St offers parking.
Does 1506 S 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 S 3rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 S 3rd St have a pool?
No, 1506 S 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 1506 S 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 1506 S 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 S 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 S 3rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 S 3rd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1506 S 3rd St has units with air conditioning.
