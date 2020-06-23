1224 South Stoneman Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Welcome to this remodeled single family home, with a large lot located in the prime area of Alhambra. This lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath homes, features freshly painted interior, brand new installed laminated flooring thru-out, dual pane windows, new water heater. There are beautiful crown moldings in living room and formal dining room. Spacious kitchen has tile counters, wood cabinets, equipped with stove, kitchen hood, stainless steel sink, washer and dryer hookups. A master bedroom suites, another full bath in hallway. bath inside 3rd bedroom. Newer Central Air conditioner. A newly updated bonus room attached behind garage, can be use as an office or playroom. One car garage will have roll-up door w automatic opener installed. Grassy yard has sprinkler system with automatic timer. Iron gate on driveway and fenced large back yard with patio provides an ideal location for entertainment, gardening and relaxation. It is in walking distance to Valley Blvd. shopping, Bus, restaurants This home is ready to welcome its new tenant.