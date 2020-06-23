All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 1224 South Stoneman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
1224 South Stoneman Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1224 South Stoneman Avenue

1224 S Stoneman Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1224 S Stoneman Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Welcome to this remodeled single family home, with a large lot located in the prime area of Alhambra. This lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath homes, features freshly painted interior, brand new installed laminated flooring thru-out, dual pane windows, new water heater. There are beautiful crown moldings in living room and formal dining room. Spacious kitchen has tile counters, wood cabinets, equipped with stove, kitchen hood, stainless steel sink, washer and dryer hookups. A master bedroom suites, another full bath in hallway. bath inside 3rd bedroom. Newer Central Air conditioner. A newly updated bonus room attached behind garage, can be use as an office or playroom. One car garage will have roll-up door w automatic opener installed. Grassy yard has sprinkler system with automatic timer. Iron gate on driveway and fenced large back yard with patio provides an ideal location for entertainment, gardening and relaxation. It is in walking distance to Valley Blvd. shopping, Bus, restaurants This home is ready to welcome its new tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 South Stoneman Avenue have any available units?
1224 South Stoneman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 1224 South Stoneman Avenue have?
Some of 1224 South Stoneman Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 South Stoneman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1224 South Stoneman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 South Stoneman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1224 South Stoneman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1224 South Stoneman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1224 South Stoneman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1224 South Stoneman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 South Stoneman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 South Stoneman Avenue have a pool?
No, 1224 South Stoneman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1224 South Stoneman Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 1224 South Stoneman Avenue has accessible units.
Does 1224 South Stoneman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 South Stoneman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 South Stoneman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1224 South Stoneman Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
Almansor Villa
401 S Almansor St
Alhambra, CA 91801
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles