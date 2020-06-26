All apartments in Alhambra
113 N 1st Street

113 North 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

113 North 1st Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Welcome to this freshly upgraded one bedroom upper single story apartment that is right up the street from downtown Alhambra. With shops, restaurants, and the movie theater less than a mile away, this apartment is in the perfect location. As you enter, you will be welcomed into a large living area with great natural light. Off of the living room you will find a spacious bedroom with an attached updated full bathroom. Also off of the living room is the kitchen which boasts granite counter tops and dark cabinets. There are new windows, new paint, air conditioning, and more! The complex offers a shared laundry area and a one car garage for this unit. Please TEXT Sara for more information (626) 274-5335. There will be an open house on Wednesday 12/18/19 from 5:30-6:30 PM. It is important to make it to the showing time as these units do not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 N 1st Street have any available units?
113 N 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 113 N 1st Street have?
Some of 113 N 1st Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 N 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
113 N 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 N 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 113 N 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 113 N 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 113 N 1st Street offers parking.
Does 113 N 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 N 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 N 1st Street have a pool?
No, 113 N 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 113 N 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 113 N 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 113 N 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 N 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 N 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 113 N 1st Street has units with air conditioning.
