Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated elevator lobby

Luxury community condo located in the prime north city of Alhambra. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms + bonus room. Fully upgraded unit. Huge living room with eating area. Wood floor in living room and all bedrooms, marble floor in all bathrooms. security gate with wireless remote control, Special features: 24 hrs elevator access to upper levels, beautiful lobby at entrance, spacious garden area for outdoor activities, Quiet and safe condo to move in.