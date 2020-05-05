Rent Calculator
All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 108 N Huntington Drive 3/4.
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
108 N Huntington Drive 3/4
Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:35 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
108 N Huntington Drive 3/4
108 Huntington Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
108 Huntington Drive, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra
Amenities
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
NEW PAINTS ON THE WALLS NEW STOVE CLOSE TO COSTCO TARGET 99 CENT STORE AND MORE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 108 N Huntington Drive 3/4 have any available units?
108 N Huntington Drive 3/4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alhambra, CA
.
Is 108 N Huntington Drive 3/4 currently offering any rent specials?
108 N Huntington Drive 3/4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 N Huntington Drive 3/4 pet-friendly?
No, 108 N Huntington Drive 3/4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alhambra
.
Does 108 N Huntington Drive 3/4 offer parking?
No, 108 N Huntington Drive 3/4 does not offer parking.
Does 108 N Huntington Drive 3/4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 N Huntington Drive 3/4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 N Huntington Drive 3/4 have a pool?
No, 108 N Huntington Drive 3/4 does not have a pool.
Does 108 N Huntington Drive 3/4 have accessible units?
No, 108 N Huntington Drive 3/4 does not have accessible units.
Does 108 N Huntington Drive 3/4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 N Huntington Drive 3/4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 N Huntington Drive 3/4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 N Huntington Drive 3/4 does not have units with air conditioning.
