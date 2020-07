Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Fabulous Morrison Ranch 702 model with great curb appeal. Upgraded throughout with granite, stainless appliances, travertine in all three baths, recessed lighting, and fresh paint. Master suite features views plus separate retreat area with fireplace. Huge downstairs bedroom and full bath. Three fireplaces. Beautiful backyard with pool and spa. Back gate opens to park behind.