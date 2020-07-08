All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like 6230 Acadia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
6230 Acadia Avenue
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:26 AM

6230 Acadia Avenue

6230 Acadia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6230 Acadia Avenue, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
North Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, single story, pool home, home on quiet residential street in highly acclaimed Las Virgenes School District. A few blocks from Mariposa Charter, Sumac LSTEM Dual Language and Willow Elementary. You can walk your kids to school. Close to parks, shopping and Starbucks. Marble tile and hardwood floors. Private back yard with swimming pool. 6 month new air conditioner, gardner and pool maintenance included. Apply through rentspree:https://apply.link/35AyxuJRenter to provide renter's insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6230 Acadia Avenue have any available units?
6230 Acadia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 6230 Acadia Avenue have?
Some of 6230 Acadia Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6230 Acadia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6230 Acadia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6230 Acadia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6230 Acadia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 6230 Acadia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6230 Acadia Avenue offers parking.
Does 6230 Acadia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6230 Acadia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6230 Acadia Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6230 Acadia Avenue has a pool.
Does 6230 Acadia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6230 Acadia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6230 Acadia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6230 Acadia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6230 Acadia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6230 Acadia Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 Bedrooms
Agoura Hills Apartments with GymAgoura Hills Apartments with Pool
Agoura Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CA
Artesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons