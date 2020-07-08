6230 Acadia Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful, single story, pool home, home on quiet residential street in highly acclaimed Las Virgenes School District. A few blocks from Mariposa Charter, Sumac LSTEM Dual Language and Willow Elementary. You can walk your kids to school. Close to parks, shopping and Starbucks. Marble tile and hardwood floors. Private back yard with swimming pool. 6 month new air conditioner, gardner and pool maintenance included. Apply through rentspree:https://apply.link/35AyxuJRenter to provide renter's insurance.