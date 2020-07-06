All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like 6071 Rustling Oaks Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
6071 Rustling Oaks Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

6071 Rustling Oaks Dr

6071 Rustling Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6071 Rustling Oaks Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Morrison Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Morrison Ranch Estats Agora Hills CA - Property Id: 262768

Agoura Hills: Morrison Ranch Estates: Remodeled Reimagined: The House with all new: Kitchen, Bathrooms, beautifully appointed: Engineered Wood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz countertops, designer porcelain Tile, Chic Dcor with recessed Lighting throughout. Excellent: Las Virgenes School District, walk to Willow Elementary School'. Kitchen: enlarged elegant Gourmet amble cabinets and pantries. New appliances, Quartz Countertops, Large Island: Formal Living room & Dining room, Cathedral' Ceilings with fireplace. Kitchen opens to the Family room, Fireplace and resigned Bar. Laundry room inside. Master Suite & Office: Large Master Bedroom, Cathedral Ceiling, Dual Closet spaces & Walk- in closet. Full Baths: Exquisite Designer Chic custom Showers, freestanding tub, frameless enclosures, Italian Wall & floor Porcelain Tile. Backyard: great for entertaining - family and friends Large remodeled Pool & Spa. One of the Best: Family Neighborhoods' Las Virgenes School District
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262768
Property Id 262768

(RLNE5703947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6071 Rustling Oaks Dr have any available units?
6071 Rustling Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 6071 Rustling Oaks Dr have?
Some of 6071 Rustling Oaks Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6071 Rustling Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6071 Rustling Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6071 Rustling Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6071 Rustling Oaks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6071 Rustling Oaks Dr offer parking?
No, 6071 Rustling Oaks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6071 Rustling Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6071 Rustling Oaks Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6071 Rustling Oaks Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6071 Rustling Oaks Dr has a pool.
Does 6071 Rustling Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 6071 Rustling Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6071 Rustling Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6071 Rustling Oaks Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6071 Rustling Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6071 Rustling Oaks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 Bedrooms
Agoura Hills Apartments with GymAgoura Hills Apartments with Pool
Agoura Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CA
Artesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons