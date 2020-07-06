6071 Rustling Oaks Dr

Amenities
Agoura Hills: Morrison Ranch Estates: Remodeled Reimagined: The House with all new: Kitchen, Bathrooms, beautifully appointed: Engineered Wood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz countertops, designer porcelain Tile, Chic Dcor with recessed Lighting throughout. Excellent: Las Virgenes School District, walk to Willow Elementary School'. Kitchen: enlarged elegant Gourmet amble cabinets and pantries. New appliances, Quartz Countertops, Large Island: Formal Living room & Dining room, Cathedral' Ceilings with fireplace. Kitchen opens to the Family room, Fireplace and resigned Bar. Laundry room inside. Master Suite & Office: Large Master Bedroom, Cathedral Ceiling, Dual Closet spaces & Walk- in closet. Full Baths: Exquisite Designer Chic custom Showers, freestanding tub, frameless enclosures, Italian Wall & floor Porcelain Tile. Backyard: great for entertaining - family and friends Large remodeled Pool & Spa. One of the Best: Family Neighborhoods' Las Virgenes School District
