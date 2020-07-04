5924 Calmfield Avenue

Amenities

Live in the heart of Agoura Hills Great location close to everything - shopping, schools, park, hiking trails and more. Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in the desired Fountainwood community. Fresh paint, newer flooring and recessed lighting. Tastefully updated kitchen with granite counters, newer stainless appliances, sink and faucet. Large open kitchen/family room with a cozy fireplace and separate formal living room and formal dining room. Large master bedroom suite with french doors that open out to back balcony and a Large walk-in closet. Separate laundry room inside/upstairs. Private backyard. Las Virgenes school district! Many upgrades including: New Roof installed in 2018 Balcony replaced in 2013 - Beautiful park view from the balcony Pergula (awning) in the patio Stone ground in the patio New landscaping in the backyard Low water system - drought resistant plants Kitchen redone in 2015 Kitchen appliances - 2015 - 2019 Instahot device by the kitchen sink Custom built in entertainment center Custom built in hutch New (2018) ac/heating system - energy efficient Renovated guest and children bathrooms (2014 - 2016) Beautifully furnished Less than a minute walk to Sumac Park Minutes walk to local elementary schools (Sumac, Mariposa, Willow) and Agoura High School Minutes walk from local shops and restaurants, yet private and quite