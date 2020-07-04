All apartments in Agoura Hills
5924 Calmfield Avenue

5924 Calmfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5924 Calmfield Avenue, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Upper Downtown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Live in the heart of Agoura Hills Great location close to everything - shopping, schools, park, hiking trails and more. Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in the desired Fountainwood community. Fresh paint, newer flooring and recessed lighting. Tastefully updated kitchen with granite counters, newer stainless appliances, sink and faucet. Large open kitchen/family room with a cozy fireplace and separate formal living room and formal dining room. Large master bedroom suite with french doors that open out to back balcony and a Large walk-in closet. Separate laundry room inside/upstairs. Private backyard. Las Virgenes school district! Many upgrades including: New Roof installed in 2018 Balcony replaced in 2013 - Beautiful park view from the balcony Pergula (awning) in the patio Stone ground in the patio New landscaping in the backyard Low water system - drought resistant plants Kitchen redone in 2015 Kitchen appliances - 2015 - 2019 Instahot device by the kitchen sink Custom built in entertainment center Custom built in hutch New (2018) ac/heating system - energy efficient Renovated guest and children bathrooms (2014 - 2016) Beautifully furnished Less than a minute walk to Sumac Park Minutes walk to local elementary schools (Sumac, Mariposa, Willow) and Agoura High School Minutes walk from local shops and restaurants, yet private and quite

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5924 Calmfield Avenue have any available units?
5924 Calmfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5924 Calmfield Avenue have?
Some of 5924 Calmfield Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5924 Calmfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5924 Calmfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 Calmfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5924 Calmfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 5924 Calmfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 5924 Calmfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5924 Calmfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5924 Calmfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 Calmfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 5924 Calmfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5924 Calmfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5924 Calmfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 Calmfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5924 Calmfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5924 Calmfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5924 Calmfield Avenue has units with air conditioning.

