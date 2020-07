Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Just around the corner from one of Agoura's biggest shopping centers this home is in a prime location. No neighbors above, below or to either side! Vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, lots of windows. Large walk-in closet. Gas fireplace in living room. Eat-in kitchen plus dining area. Two large patios plenty of room for outside furniture, BBQ, dining table and chairs. Plus an enclosed one car garage.