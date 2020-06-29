All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like 5457 Micaela Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
5457 Micaela Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:57 AM

5457 Micaela Drive

5457 Micaela Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5457 Micaela Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Forest Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome to this magnificent two-story home in the most sought after area in Agoura Hills. There are 3 spacious bedrooms on the second floor, 3 baths, carpet flooring through out the upstairs, hardwood flooring through out the downstairs, and tile in the kitchen! The home boasts an entertainment style backyard with a second story deck overlooking the large pool and jacuzzi to relax in while gazing into endless sunsets and west facing views. This home has wonderful energy, excellent curb appeal with breathtaking views of the Santa Monica Mountains, and is located with in the award winning Las Virgenes School District. Don't miss out, call today and schedule your appointment to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5457 Micaela Drive have any available units?
5457 Micaela Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5457 Micaela Drive have?
Some of 5457 Micaela Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5457 Micaela Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5457 Micaela Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5457 Micaela Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5457 Micaela Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 5457 Micaela Drive offer parking?
No, 5457 Micaela Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5457 Micaela Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5457 Micaela Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5457 Micaela Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5457 Micaela Drive has a pool.
Does 5457 Micaela Drive have accessible units?
No, 5457 Micaela Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5457 Micaela Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5457 Micaela Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5457 Micaela Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5457 Micaela Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 Bedrooms
Agoura Hills Apartments with GymAgoura Hills Apartments with Pool
Agoura Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CA
Artesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons