5457 Micaela Drive

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Welcome to this magnificent two-story home in the most sought after area in Agoura Hills. There are 3 spacious bedrooms on the second floor, 3 baths, carpet flooring through out the upstairs, hardwood flooring through out the downstairs, and tile in the kitchen! The home boasts an entertainment style backyard with a second story deck overlooking the large pool and jacuzzi to relax in while gazing into endless sunsets and west facing views. This home has wonderful energy, excellent curb appeal with breathtaking views of the Santa Monica Mountains, and is located with in the award winning Las Virgenes School District. Don't miss out, call today and schedule your appointment to view!