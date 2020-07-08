5427 Colodny Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

This beautiful Spanish Estate is an entertainer’s dream and a wonderful place to call home! Fully remodeled in 2014. It encompasses over 3,000 square feet of living space plus a 510 sqft. in-law suite. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths on a 1 acre lot which includes a ½ acre flag lot in the back with RV Hook up. As you enter the home, you are filled with a lot of natural light, warmth and elegance.



The chef’s kitchen makes high-level entertaining easy and effortless. Every detail has been considered with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and butcher block center island. Commercial grade appliances include Viking 6 burner gas cooktop w/griddle, double gas range/convection oven, Thermador refrigerator and a Viking microwave. The kitchen opens to the family room with views and access to the pool and extensive entertainment areas. The salt water pool and full outdoor kitchen is second to none. Includes Built in BBQ Grill, wood burning pizza oven, refrigerator, ice maker, sink and a gas cooktop. As you can imagine all of the beautiful memories that can be created in this beautiful home. Other features include fire pit, built in vacuum system, under sink reverse osmosis system, 24 wine bottle refrigerator, double dishwasher, tankless water heater and much more!



This property has breathtaking views with incredible hiking, biking areas and parks. Award- winning Las Virgenes Schools. Minutes to Malibu beaches and 101 fwy. Priced to rent quickly!