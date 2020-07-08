All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like 5427 Colodny Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
5427 Colodny Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

5427 Colodny Drive

5427 Colodny Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5427 Colodny Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Old Agoura

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This beautiful Spanish Estate is an entertainer’s dream and a wonderful place to call home! Fully remodeled in 2014. It encompasses over 3,000 square feet of living space plus a 510 sqft. in-law suite. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths on a 1 acre lot which includes a ½ acre flag lot in the back with RV Hook up. As you enter the home, you are filled with a lot of natural light, warmth and elegance.

The chef’s kitchen makes high-level entertaining easy and effortless. Every detail has been considered with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and butcher block center island. Commercial grade appliances include Viking 6 burner gas cooktop w/griddle, double gas range/convection oven, Thermador refrigerator and a Viking microwave. The kitchen opens to the family room with views and access to the pool and extensive entertainment areas. The salt water pool and full outdoor kitchen is second to none. Includes Built in BBQ Grill, wood burning pizza oven, refrigerator, ice maker, sink and a gas cooktop. As you can imagine all of the beautiful memories that can be created in this beautiful home. Other features include fire pit, built in vacuum system, under sink reverse osmosis system, 24 wine bottle refrigerator, double dishwasher, tankless water heater and much more!

This property has breathtaking views with incredible hiking, biking areas and parks. Award- winning Las Virgenes Schools. Minutes to Malibu beaches and 101 fwy. Priced to rent quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5427 Colodny Drive have any available units?
5427 Colodny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5427 Colodny Drive have?
Some of 5427 Colodny Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5427 Colodny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5427 Colodny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5427 Colodny Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5427 Colodny Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 5427 Colodny Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5427 Colodny Drive offers parking.
Does 5427 Colodny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5427 Colodny Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5427 Colodny Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5427 Colodny Drive has a pool.
Does 5427 Colodny Drive have accessible units?
No, 5427 Colodny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5427 Colodny Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5427 Colodny Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5427 Colodny Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5427 Colodny Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 Bedrooms
Agoura Hills Apartments with GymAgoura Hills Apartments with Pool
Agoura Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CA
Artesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons