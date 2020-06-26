All apartments in Agoura Hills
4124 Patrick Henry Place
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

4124 Patrick Henry Place

4124 Patrick Henry Place · No Longer Available
Location

4124 Patrick Henry Place, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Historic Quarter

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Agoura Hills Single Story - Absolutely stunning inside and out! Agoura Hills single story, with 180 degree stunning views of the Santa Monica Mountains and the sunset every evening! Located on a quiet street off Liberty Canyon, proximity to all is ideal and schools in the Las Virgenes School District.The 1,719 sq ft home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with custom glass shower doors and European fixtures. Surround sound and a fireplace in the family room. A fabulous gourmet kitchen with two sinks, wolf range and Sub Zero refrigerator. Mud room comes with an Asko washer and dryer. Filled with light, this home has great storage, custom closets and no carpet!!! Privacy and tons of grass to play and run around. 2 car attached garage.

Good credit and income a must. Pets will be considered (security deposit). Please reach out to Bonni at 818-300-5304 if interested in viewing.

(RLNE4940056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Patrick Henry Place have any available units?
4124 Patrick Henry Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 4124 Patrick Henry Place have?
Some of 4124 Patrick Henry Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Patrick Henry Place currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Patrick Henry Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Patrick Henry Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 Patrick Henry Place is pet friendly.
Does 4124 Patrick Henry Place offer parking?
Yes, 4124 Patrick Henry Place offers parking.
Does 4124 Patrick Henry Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4124 Patrick Henry Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Patrick Henry Place have a pool?
No, 4124 Patrick Henry Place does not have a pool.
Does 4124 Patrick Henry Place have accessible units?
No, 4124 Patrick Henry Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Patrick Henry Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4124 Patrick Henry Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4124 Patrick Henry Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4124 Patrick Henry Place does not have units with air conditioning.
