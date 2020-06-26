4124 Patrick Henry Place

Amenities

Agoura Hills Single Story - Absolutely stunning inside and out! Agoura Hills single story, with 180 degree stunning views of the Santa Monica Mountains and the sunset every evening! Located on a quiet street off Liberty Canyon, proximity to all is ideal and schools in the Las Virgenes School District.The 1,719 sq ft home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with custom glass shower doors and European fixtures. Surround sound and a fireplace in the family room. A fabulous gourmet kitchen with two sinks, wolf range and Sub Zero refrigerator. Mud room comes with an Asko washer and dryer. Filled with light, this home has great storage, custom closets and no carpet!!! Privacy and tons of grass to play and run around. 2 car attached garage.



Good credit and income a must. Pets will be considered (security deposit). Please reach out to Bonni at 818-300-5304 if interested in viewing.



(RLNE4940056)