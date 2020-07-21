All apartments in Agoura Hills
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

30646 Rainbow View Drive Drive

30646 Rainbow View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30646 Rainbow View Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Morrison Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nicely upgraded single story home with 3 bed + 2 bath on quiet street, close to shopping, restaurants and parks! Beautifully landscaped with bougainvilleas, roses, flowers and paver tile driveway & walkway! Laminate wood floors in living room and bedrooms with brick gas fireplace in Liv. room and lots of crown moldings throughout! Granite kitchen counters with cherrywood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile floors and recessed lights! Laundry room and sink near 2 car garage. Upgraded Master bath with newer tiled shower and walk-in closet! Private grassy yard with many fruit trees and covered concrete patio. Must See !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

