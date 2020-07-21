30646 Rainbow View Drive Drive

Amenities

Nicely upgraded single story home with 3 bed + 2 bath on quiet street, close to shopping, restaurants and parks! Beautifully landscaped with bougainvilleas, roses, flowers and paver tile driveway & walkway! Laminate wood floors in living room and bedrooms with brick gas fireplace in Liv. room and lots of crown moldings throughout! Granite kitchen counters with cherrywood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile floors and recessed lights! Laundry room and sink near 2 car garage. Upgraded Master bath with newer tiled shower and walk-in closet! Private grassy yard with many fruit trees and covered concrete patio. Must See !