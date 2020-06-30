30484 Passageway Place

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled home located in highly desirable Agoura Hills neighborhood! Home features vaulted ceilings, newly painted interior, large baseboards, beautiful stone tile & wood flooring, updated fixtures & hardware and recently installed wood-like laminate flooring on entire upstairs floor. Upgraded kitchen includes gorgeous Quartz counter tops, beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and eat in area with garden window. Living room with gas fireplace and french doors that open tobackyard. Separate dining room surrounded by windows. Large master and secondary bedrooms with huge adjoining remodeled bathroom that has separate vanities with Quartz countertops, multiple closets, lots of storage and travertine shower/tub. Spacious backyard with mountain views, large hardscape & grassy areas, and nicely maintained with low maintenance landscaping. Central heating & a/c, 2 car garage with laundry hook ups. Great neighborhood with a community pool, spa, tennis courts, and closeto shopping, restaurants, parks, and award winning schools. Come make it yours!