Last updated January 20 2020 at 7:15 PM

30484 Passageway Place

30484 Passageway Place · No Longer Available
Location

30484 Passageway Place, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled home located in highly desirable Agoura Hills neighborhood! Home features vaulted ceilings, newly painted interior, large baseboards, beautiful stone tile & wood flooring, updated fixtures & hardware and recently installed wood-like laminate flooring on entire upstairs floor. Upgraded kitchen includes gorgeous Quartz counter tops, beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and eat in area with garden window. Living room with gas fireplace and french doors that open tobackyard. Separate dining room surrounded by windows. Large master and secondary bedrooms with huge adjoining remodeled bathroom that has separate vanities with Quartz countertops, multiple closets, lots of storage and travertine shower/tub. Spacious backyard with mountain views, large hardscape & grassy areas, and nicely maintained with low maintenance landscaping. Central heating & a/c, 2 car garage with laundry hook ups. Great neighborhood with a community pool, spa, tennis courts, and closeto shopping, restaurants, parks, and award winning schools. Come make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30484 Passageway Place have any available units?
30484 Passageway Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 30484 Passageway Place have?
Some of 30484 Passageway Place's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30484 Passageway Place currently offering any rent specials?
30484 Passageway Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30484 Passageway Place pet-friendly?
No, 30484 Passageway Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 30484 Passageway Place offer parking?
Yes, 30484 Passageway Place offers parking.
Does 30484 Passageway Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30484 Passageway Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30484 Passageway Place have a pool?
Yes, 30484 Passageway Place has a pool.
Does 30484 Passageway Place have accessible units?
No, 30484 Passageway Place does not have accessible units.
Does 30484 Passageway Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30484 Passageway Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 30484 Passageway Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30484 Passageway Place has units with air conditioning.

