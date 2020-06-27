All apartments in Agoura Hills
Last updated December 1 2019 at 6:27 AM

30432 Caspian Court

30432 Caspian Court · No Longer Available
Location

30432 Caspian Court, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Reyes Adobe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning Oak Hills Estates Home!! This Mediterranean inspired home is elegant with incredible quality and style throughout. Owner has highly upgraded and meticulously maintained this 5 bedroom 4 bath home with every attention to detail. Large gourmet kitchen with island, beautiful wood cabinetry, granite counters and double oven. Large living and family rooms both with own fireplaces and built-ins. Huge master suite features 2 walk-in closets, jacuzzi tub, oversized stall shower and 2 vanities.One secondary bedroom with own private full bathroom. Travertine flooring throughout downstairs, designer carpet upstairs, plantation shutters, custom interior paint & crown molding. Neatly manicured backyard with sparkling pool, spa, waterfall, slide, and patio area with fire pit. 3 car garage, dual A/C systems & indoor laundry. Great location on a cul-de-sac and in the award winning Las Virgenes School District. A must see! Note: pics are from last year and interior of home has since been painted in neutral colors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30432 Caspian Court have any available units?
30432 Caspian Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 30432 Caspian Court have?
Some of 30432 Caspian Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30432 Caspian Court currently offering any rent specials?
30432 Caspian Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30432 Caspian Court pet-friendly?
No, 30432 Caspian Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 30432 Caspian Court offer parking?
Yes, 30432 Caspian Court offers parking.
Does 30432 Caspian Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30432 Caspian Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30432 Caspian Court have a pool?
Yes, 30432 Caspian Court has a pool.
Does 30432 Caspian Court have accessible units?
No, 30432 Caspian Court does not have accessible units.
Does 30432 Caspian Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30432 Caspian Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 30432 Caspian Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30432 Caspian Court has units with air conditioning.
