30432 Caspian Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

Stunning Oak Hills Estates Home!! This Mediterranean inspired home is elegant with incredible quality and style throughout. Owner has highly upgraded and meticulously maintained this 5 bedroom 4 bath home with every attention to detail. Large gourmet kitchen with island, beautiful wood cabinetry, granite counters and double oven. Large living and family rooms both with own fireplaces and built-ins. Huge master suite features 2 walk-in closets, jacuzzi tub, oversized stall shower and 2 vanities.One secondary bedroom with own private full bathroom. Travertine flooring throughout downstairs, designer carpet upstairs, plantation shutters, custom interior paint & crown molding. Neatly manicured backyard with sparkling pool, spa, waterfall, slide, and patio area with fire pit. 3 car garage, dual A/C systems & indoor laundry. Great location on a cul-de-sac and in the award winning Las Virgenes School District. A must see! Note: pics are from last year and interior of home has since been painted in neutral colors.