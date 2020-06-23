30406 Passage Way Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Bright And Beautiful 3 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom Home Agoura Hills Home - Come see this bright and beautiful 3 bedroom + 3 bathroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac location with Community Pool and Spa. This lovely Single Family home features; vaulted ceilings, hardwood floor,s plantation shutters and newer paint throughout. The kitchen has an optional refrigerator /freezer, newer white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook. The living area has a fireplace and French doors that open out to a peaceful backyard and garden. The master bedroom offers an expansive walk-in closet, upgraded master bathroom and a separate sitting area. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, recreation is part of award winning Las Virgenes School District. This home won't last long....come check it out today!



(RLNE4650169)