Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

30406 Passage Way Place

30406 Passageway Pl · No Longer Available
Location

30406 Passageway Pl, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Reyes Adobe

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Bright And Beautiful 3 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom Home Agoura Hills Home - Come see this bright and beautiful 3 bedroom + 3 bathroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac location with Community Pool and Spa. This lovely Single Family home features; vaulted ceilings, hardwood floor,s plantation shutters and newer paint throughout. The kitchen has an optional refrigerator /freezer, newer white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook. The living area has a fireplace and French doors that open out to a peaceful backyard and garden. The master bedroom offers an expansive walk-in closet, upgraded master bathroom and a separate sitting area. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, recreation is part of award winning Las Virgenes School District. This home won't last long....come check it out today!

(RLNE4650169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30406 Passage Way Place have any available units?
30406 Passage Way Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 30406 Passage Way Place have?
Some of 30406 Passage Way Place's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30406 Passage Way Place currently offering any rent specials?
30406 Passage Way Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30406 Passage Way Place pet-friendly?
No, 30406 Passage Way Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 30406 Passage Way Place offer parking?
No, 30406 Passage Way Place does not offer parking.
Does 30406 Passage Way Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30406 Passage Way Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30406 Passage Way Place have a pool?
Yes, 30406 Passage Way Place has a pool.
Does 30406 Passage Way Place have accessible units?
No, 30406 Passage Way Place does not have accessible units.
Does 30406 Passage Way Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 30406 Passage Way Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30406 Passage Way Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 30406 Passage Way Place does not have units with air conditioning.
