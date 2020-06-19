All apartments in Agoura Hills
30028 TORREPINES Place
Location

30028 Torrepines Place, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Forest Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Great home on a great street well cared for and desires tenants who are like minded! Open flow when entering this great home. Warm wood floors, kitchen with eating area and breakfast bar as well, French doors leading to the yard for entertaining with a patio, grassy area and spa to enjoy. All bedrooms have double doors and the very spacious Master bedroom has an area for a sitting room or office. There is a bedroom on the first bedroom that has been converted to office with built in cabinets and desk. Cozy flat cul-de-sac and award winning Las Virgenes school make this home a great choice!!
Certain forms are required before entering at this time, so please inquire.
Call Cindee's assistant Lauren 940-703-2981 to schedule a showing for Sunday May 3 between 12-2 and also receive the necessary paperwork that needs to be signed before entering according to COVID Mandatory Guidelines

Apply Below For Credit Report:
https://apply.link/2Y6IkbF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30028 TORREPINES Place have any available units?
30028 TORREPINES Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 30028 TORREPINES Place have?
Some of 30028 TORREPINES Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30028 TORREPINES Place currently offering any rent specials?
30028 TORREPINES Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30028 TORREPINES Place pet-friendly?
No, 30028 TORREPINES Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 30028 TORREPINES Place offer parking?
Yes, 30028 TORREPINES Place does offer parking.
Does 30028 TORREPINES Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30028 TORREPINES Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30028 TORREPINES Place have a pool?
No, 30028 TORREPINES Place does not have a pool.
Does 30028 TORREPINES Place have accessible units?
No, 30028 TORREPINES Place does not have accessible units.
Does 30028 TORREPINES Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30028 TORREPINES Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 30028 TORREPINES Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 30028 TORREPINES Place does not have units with air conditioning.
