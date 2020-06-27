29377 Quail Run Drive

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded 4 +2 pool home + BONUS ROOM - This modern, beautifully upgraded 4 bdrm+ 2 bath + BONUS ROOM features light, bright, open floor plan and sparkling black-bottom pool/spa. Gourmet kitchen = stainless steel appliances, granite counters, stone back-splash and newer cabinets. Living room has vaulted ceilings, wood laminate floors. Master suite has walk-in closet, double sinks, granite counters, travertine floors and glass doors that lead to the private backyard. All bedrms downstairs. Both bathrooms + hallway have motion sensor lighting. The area upstairs features a HUGE bonus room w/ wet bar that can be used as a game room, studio, office or extra bedroom(s). In the heart of Agoura Hills close to parks, recreations, award winning schools, shopping, dining and 101 Fwy
(RLNE5123662)