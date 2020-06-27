All apartments in Agoura Hills
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

29377 Quail Run Drive

29377 Quail Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29377 Quail Run Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Hillrise

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
Beautifully upgraded 4 +2 pool home + BONUS ROOM - This modern, beautifully upgraded 4 bdrm+ 2 bath + BONUS ROOM features light, bright, open floor plan and sparkling black-bottom pool/spa. Gourmet kitchen = stainless steel appliances, granite counters, stone back-splash and newer cabinets. Living room has vaulted ceilings, wood laminate floors. Master suite has walk-in closet, double sinks, granite counters, travertine floors and glass doors that lead to the private backyard. All bedrms downstairs. Both bathrooms + hallway have motion sensor lighting. The area upstairs features a HUGE bonus room w/ wet bar that can be used as a game room, studio, office or extra bedroom(s). In the heart of Agoura Hills close to parks, recreations, award winning schools, shopping, dining and 101 Fwy

(RLNE5123662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29377 Quail Run Drive have any available units?
29377 Quail Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 29377 Quail Run Drive have?
Some of 29377 Quail Run Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29377 Quail Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29377 Quail Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29377 Quail Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29377 Quail Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 29377 Quail Run Drive offer parking?
No, 29377 Quail Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 29377 Quail Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29377 Quail Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29377 Quail Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 29377 Quail Run Drive has a pool.
Does 29377 Quail Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 29377 Quail Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29377 Quail Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 29377 Quail Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29377 Quail Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29377 Quail Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
