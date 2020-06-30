29126 Laro Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Remodeled 4+3 Pool Home with views prime Agoura Hills location! Just completed a full renovation. Looks and feels new. One block from Willow Elementary School. Pool and Spa (Includes Pool & Gardner service.) 2 car garage. Indoor laundry. Second floor balcony deck with stunning views of manicured neighborhood greenbelt and open Spaces. Blue Ribbon, Las Virgenes School District. Walk to shopping, elementary and high schools. Minimum 18 month lease! Excellent credit and proof of income required. Nosmoking. Submit on small pets. Required credit check (to be paid by each applicant.) Fico score of 650+. Documented proof of income. Photocopy of drivers license/s