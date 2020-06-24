All apartments in Agoura Hills
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

29124 Oakpath Drive

29124 Oakpath Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29124 Oakpath Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Hillrise

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
fire pit
Fabulous light and bright 4+3 home with direct backyard access to the greenbelt! This wonderful family home is located on a cul-de-sac with an expansive park at the end of the street. Great floor plan- all 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Stunning master bedroom. Kitchen has been remodeled, bathrooms updated, and entire house has been tastefully updated with modern finishes. There are ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. The backyard features a beautiful pool & spa with a waterfall, as well as a built in BBQ and fire pit. There is also a retractable awning in backyard for shading the patio. One garage has been converted into home office or bedroom (not included in square footage). Walk to shopping, restaurants & more. Highly acclaimed Las Virgenes School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29124 Oakpath Drive have any available units?
29124 Oakpath Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 29124 Oakpath Drive have?
Some of 29124 Oakpath Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29124 Oakpath Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29124 Oakpath Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29124 Oakpath Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29124 Oakpath Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 29124 Oakpath Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29124 Oakpath Drive offers parking.
Does 29124 Oakpath Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29124 Oakpath Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29124 Oakpath Drive have a pool?
Yes, 29124 Oakpath Drive has a pool.
Does 29124 Oakpath Drive have accessible units?
No, 29124 Oakpath Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29124 Oakpath Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 29124 Oakpath Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29124 Oakpath Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29124 Oakpath Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
