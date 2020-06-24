29124 Oakpath Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Fabulous light and bright 4+3 home with direct backyard access to the greenbelt! This wonderful family home is located on a cul-de-sac with an expansive park at the end of the street. Great floor plan- all 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Stunning master bedroom. Kitchen has been remodeled, bathrooms updated, and entire house has been tastefully updated with modern finishes. There are ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. The backyard features a beautiful pool & spa with a waterfall, as well as a built in BBQ and fire pit. There is also a retractable awning in backyard for shading the patio. One garage has been converted into home office or bedroom (not included in square footage). Walk to shopping, restaurants & more. Highly acclaimed Las Virgenes School District.