Agoura Hills, CA
29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard

29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Downtown Agoura Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Charming 2 bedroom, 2 full bath 1-story townhouse. Painted & refurbished with attached 2-car garage. Light & neutral with champagne carpet & maple flooring. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances. Spacious dining area w/ceiling fan. Sunken living room w/gas log fireplace. Spacious bedrooms - 2 master suites. Private enclosed patio for outdoor relaxation. Lovely complex that is well maintained w/community pool, spa and scenic landscape. Great location in complex away from street. Water & trash are paid. Walking distance to shopping & restaurants. East freeway access. Las Virgenes award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard have any available units?
29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard have?
Some of 29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard offers parking.
Does 29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard has a pool.
Does 29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
