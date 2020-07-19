29105 Thousand Oaks Boulevard

Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom, 2 full bath 1-story townhouse. Painted & refurbished with attached 2-car garage. Light & neutral with champagne carpet & maple flooring. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances. Spacious dining area w/ceiling fan. Sunken living room w/gas log fireplace. Spacious bedrooms - 2 master suites. Private enclosed patio for outdoor relaxation. Lovely complex that is well maintained w/community pool, spa and scenic landscape. Great location in complex away from street. Water & trash are paid. Walking distance to shopping & restaurants. East freeway access. Las Virgenes award winning schools.