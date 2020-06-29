All apartments in Agoura Hills
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

28858 Conejo View Dr

28858 Conejo View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28858 Conejo View Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
East Agoura

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
OPEN TODAY SAT 9/28 Noon to 3 pm Agoura Hills Annadale Townhome--Quiet location Walk to Agoura High and Chumash Park! - OPEN TODAY SAT 9/28 Noon to 3 pm

Don't miss this opportunity to live in Agoura Hills--Quiet well-maintained Agoura Hills townhouse. This 981 sq foot home offers 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Beautiful laminate floors downstairs Living room and dining area have direct access to private patios. Spacious Master Bedroom with two large closets and lovely tree views. This home has two private entrances and two large patios Complex has green and lush landscaping.

Large open kitchen with side by side refrigerator, double sink, gas range/oven. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer. Lots of kitchen storage and large pantry Park views and tree views.

**Two single assigned parking spaces
**Small quiet pet considered with extra deposit
**Convenient close parking
**Beautifully maintained Annadale Townhome complex
**Superior Las Virgenes Schools--Walk to Agoura High
**HOA included in the lease price
**Close to shopping, restaurants, movie theaters
**WASHER/DRYER/REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED!
**Central AC/HEAT

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

Call Tracy for showing: (818) 625-2465 Email: tracy@lrsrm.com
DRE #00876365

(RLNE5161635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28858 Conejo View Dr have any available units?
28858 Conejo View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 28858 Conejo View Dr have?
Some of 28858 Conejo View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28858 Conejo View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
28858 Conejo View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28858 Conejo View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 28858 Conejo View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 28858 Conejo View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 28858 Conejo View Dr offers parking.
Does 28858 Conejo View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28858 Conejo View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28858 Conejo View Dr have a pool?
No, 28858 Conejo View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 28858 Conejo View Dr have accessible units?
No, 28858 Conejo View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 28858 Conejo View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 28858 Conejo View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28858 Conejo View Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28858 Conejo View Dr has units with air conditioning.
