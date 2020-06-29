28858 Conejo View Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

OPEN TODAY SAT 9/28 Noon to 3 pm Agoura Hills Annadale Townhome--Quiet location Walk to Agoura High and Chumash Park!



Don't miss this opportunity to live in Agoura Hills--Quiet well-maintained Agoura Hills townhouse. This 981 sq foot home offers 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Beautiful laminate floors downstairs Living room and dining area have direct access to private patios. Spacious Master Bedroom with two large closets and lovely tree views. This home has two private entrances and two large patios Complex has green and lush landscaping.



Large open kitchen with side by side refrigerator, double sink, gas range/oven. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer. Lots of kitchen storage and large pantry Park views and tree views.



**Two single assigned parking spaces

**Small quiet pet considered with extra deposit

**Convenient close parking

**Beautifully maintained Annadale Townhome complex

**Superior Las Virgenes Schools--Walk to Agoura High

**HOA included in the lease price

**Close to shopping, restaurants, movie theaters

**WASHER/DRYER/REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED!

**Central AC/HEAT



We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.



Call Tracy for showing: (818) 625-2465 Email: tracy@lrsrm.com

(RLNE5161635)