28800 Conejo View Drive

Welcome to this charming townhouse in the desirable Annandale community in Agoura Hills! This wonderful single-story townhome features two large bedrooms, newer Vynl flooring, a wood-burning fireplace, and two generously sized bathrooms. Freshly cleaned and all stainless steel appliances this house is ready for a Tenant to come to enjoy its amenities. Located in one of the most sought after townhouse neighborhoods in Agoura Hills for its location near Agoura High School, Sumac Elementary, Willow Elementary, Chumash park. Just a short drive from Malibu, Calabasas, and San Fernando Valley. This neighborhood has private street parking for residents/guests only and a beautiful Clubhouse/ Pool. This lease comes with a carport parking spot and two guest parking passes for Conejo view dr.