Last updated July 16 2019

28746 Eagleton Street

28746 Eagleton Street · No Longer Available
Location

28746 Eagleton Street, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
North Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
hot tub
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
media room
Highly desirable Fountainwood Neighborhood - Rare opportunity. This one will go fast. Pool and Spa house. Highly desirable Fountainwood neighborhood - 1924 sq ft. No-freeway noise, yet an easy drive to the 101 Freeway. Hardwood floors and tiles flooring with some carpeted areas. PLEASE SEE PICTURES ATTACHED. Single story floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Spacious living room + private dining room for entertaining + kitchen. All connected to a large backyard with swimming pool & spa. Open space views and very private. Large front grassy yard with a protective fence all around it. Located in the award winning LAS VIRGENES SCHOOL DISTRICT(walking distance to Willow & Agoura High School.Within 15 minutes to Moorpark College, and Pepperdine University. 3 min access to 101 Freeway. Very, very quiet neighborhood. Within 15 minute drive through Malibu Canyon Road to the beaches. 5 minutes drive to grocery stores and Shopping Centers such as Vons and Ralphs, Trader Joes, Costco,TJ Max, Target Store and many more.....Wonderful Cafes Bars and music theaters and more.

(RLNE4999017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

How much should you be paying for rent?

