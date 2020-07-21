28746 Eagleton Street

Amenities

Highly desirable Fountainwood Neighborhood - Rare opportunity. This one will go fast. Pool and Spa house. Highly desirable Fountainwood neighborhood - 1924 sq ft. No-freeway noise, yet an easy drive to the 101 Freeway. Hardwood floors and tiles flooring with some carpeted areas. PLEASE SEE PICTURES ATTACHED. Single story floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Spacious living room + private dining room for entertaining + kitchen. All connected to a large backyard with swimming pool & spa. Open space views and very private. Large front grassy yard with a protective fence all around it. Located in the award winning LAS VIRGENES SCHOOL DISTRICT(walking distance to Willow & Agoura High School.Within 15 minutes to Moorpark College, and Pepperdine University. 3 min access to 101 Freeway. Very, very quiet neighborhood. Within 15 minute drive through Malibu Canyon Road to the beaches. 5 minutes drive to grocery stores and Shopping Centers such as Vons and Ralphs, Trader Joes, Costco,TJ Max, Target Store and many more.....Wonderful Cafes Bars and music theaters and more.



