All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like 28543 Conejo View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
28543 Conejo View Drive
Last updated April 23 2019 at 6:05 AM

28543 Conejo View Drive

28543 Conejo View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

28543 Conejo View Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
East Agoura

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Welcome to Agoura Hills! This beautiful and recently remodeled 3 bedrooms + 1.5 baths townhouse, has new wood-like floors downstairs, new carpet upstairs. Freshly painted, light & bright and new window blinds. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space, and brand new dish washer. Convenient washer and dryer hook up side by side inside the unit. Spacious pantry, storage space, and two spacious patios. Resort like community pool and clubhouse. Close to Chumash Park, Agoura High School / Las Virgenes School District. Enjoy greenbelts throughout the neighborhood and beautiful nearby hiking and biking trails. Hurry, this will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28543 Conejo View Drive have any available units?
28543 Conejo View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 28543 Conejo View Drive have?
Some of 28543 Conejo View Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28543 Conejo View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28543 Conejo View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28543 Conejo View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28543 Conejo View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 28543 Conejo View Drive offer parking?
No, 28543 Conejo View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 28543 Conejo View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28543 Conejo View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28543 Conejo View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 28543 Conejo View Drive has a pool.
Does 28543 Conejo View Drive have accessible units?
No, 28543 Conejo View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28543 Conejo View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28543 Conejo View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 28543 Conejo View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28543 Conejo View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 Bedrooms
Agoura Hills Apartments with GaragesAgoura Hills Apartments with Gyms
Agoura Hills Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CA
Whittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAPine Mountain Club, CASan Marino, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons