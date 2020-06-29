All apartments in Agoura Hills
28510 Driver Avenue

28510 Driver Avenue
Location

28510 Driver Avenue, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
East Agoura

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate Gated Mediterranean Masterpiece on a Sprawling ½ Acre Lot! Welcome to beautiful Agoura Hills, where quaint living and a rolling landscape encompasses this enchanting property. Drive up the long driveway and enter your new home to an impressive living area, where two story high ceilings, large marble slab tile with intricate inlays, a dual fireplace and an elegant spiral staircase will leave you in awe at first glance. Light and bright open living leads you to the chef’s kitchen complete with a high end Viking stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a huge center island with range stove, perfect for hosting guests and serving your favorite hors d'oeuvres. Three well-appointed bedrooms grace the first floor and as you reach the top of the beautiful staircase after admiring the intricate wrought iron hand rails, a balcony overlooks the living area and leads to 2 additional bedrooms. The master suite is fit for royalty with two story high ceilings, a private balcony, large walk in closet and en-suite bathroom with large shower with dual shower heads, Jacuzzi tub, dual vanities, and beautiful marble throughout. Even more, the gorgeous grounds offer you your own private garden, 3 tiered fountain and beautiful mature landscaping. Within walking distance to Agoura High School, shopping and conveniently located near the 101 freeway, don’t miss this immaculate Mediterranean masterpiece!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28510 Driver Avenue have any available units?
28510 Driver Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 28510 Driver Avenue have?
Some of 28510 Driver Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28510 Driver Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
28510 Driver Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28510 Driver Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 28510 Driver Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 28510 Driver Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 28510 Driver Avenue offers parking.
Does 28510 Driver Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28510 Driver Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28510 Driver Avenue have a pool?
No, 28510 Driver Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 28510 Driver Avenue have accessible units?
No, 28510 Driver Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 28510 Driver Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28510 Driver Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 28510 Driver Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 28510 Driver Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

