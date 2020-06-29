28510 Driver Avenue

Amenities

Immaculate Gated Mediterranean Masterpiece on a Sprawling ½ Acre Lot! Welcome to beautiful Agoura Hills, where quaint living and a rolling landscape encompasses this enchanting property. Drive up the long driveway and enter your new home to an impressive living area, where two story high ceilings, large marble slab tile with intricate inlays, a dual fireplace and an elegant spiral staircase will leave you in awe at first glance. Light and bright open living leads you to the chef’s kitchen complete with a high end Viking stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a huge center island with range stove, perfect for hosting guests and serving your favorite hors d'oeuvres. Three well-appointed bedrooms grace the first floor and as you reach the top of the beautiful staircase after admiring the intricate wrought iron hand rails, a balcony overlooks the living area and leads to 2 additional bedrooms. The master suite is fit for royalty with two story high ceilings, a private balcony, large walk in closet and en-suite bathroom with large shower with dual shower heads, Jacuzzi tub, dual vanities, and beautiful marble throughout. Even more, the gorgeous grounds offer you your own private garden, 3 tiered fountain and beautiful mature landscaping. Within walking distance to Agoura High School, shopping and conveniently located near the 101 freeway, don’t miss this immaculate Mediterranean masterpiece!