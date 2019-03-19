11608 West Cheryl Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming, very clean 3bed-2bath home featuring spacious open floor plan, upgraded tile in all the right areas, sizable kitchen with all appliances included, ceiling fans throughout! Easy maintenance desert landscaping with covered patio! This property is close to 101 freeway, Westgate for shopping and dining, just a short drive to sporting events!!! Ready for move in! Come view today! **$150 one time tenant processing fee charged with other move in monies, $15 monthly admin fee due with rents**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.