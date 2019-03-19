All apartments in Youngtown
Find more places like 11608 West Cheryl Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Youngtown, AZ
/
11608 West Cheryl Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11608 West Cheryl Drive

11608 West Cheryl Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11608 West Cheryl Drive, Youngtown, AZ 85363
Agua Fria Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming, very clean 3bed-2bath home featuring spacious open floor plan, upgraded tile in all the right areas, sizable kitchen with all appliances included, ceiling fans throughout! Easy maintenance desert landscaping with covered patio! This property is close to 101 freeway, Westgate for shopping and dining, just a short drive to sporting events!!! Ready for move in! Come view today! **$150 one time tenant processing fee charged with other move in monies, $15 monthly admin fee due with rents**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11608 West Cheryl Drive have any available units?
11608 West Cheryl Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Youngtown, AZ.
What amenities does 11608 West Cheryl Drive have?
Some of 11608 West Cheryl Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11608 West Cheryl Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11608 West Cheryl Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11608 West Cheryl Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11608 West Cheryl Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11608 West Cheryl Drive offer parking?
No, 11608 West Cheryl Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11608 West Cheryl Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11608 West Cheryl Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11608 West Cheryl Drive have a pool?
No, 11608 West Cheryl Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11608 West Cheryl Drive have accessible units?
No, 11608 West Cheryl Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11608 West Cheryl Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11608 West Cheryl Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11608 West Cheryl Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11608 West Cheryl Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
El Mirage, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZBuckeye, AZParadise Valley, AZCave Creek, AZCarefree, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College