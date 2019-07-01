11101 W Elk Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home in the heart of Youngtown! Plenty of space inside and out with a detached 1 car garage and a giant paved parking area for up to 4 or more vehicles or an RV! Inside Laundry with Washer and Dryer hookups.Home has an A/C, plus a swamp cooler for savings! (Tenant to change pads in swamp cooler once a year). Ceiling fans in most rooms. Huge shaded patio in the fenced yard with pecan and grapefruit trees and a possible garden area! This is a great house for the price. New Refrigerator to be delivered once tenant moves in. Do not hesitate to schedule a showing today!