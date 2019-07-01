All apartments in Youngtown
11101 W Elk Ave

11101 West Elk Avenue
Location

11101 West Elk Avenue, Youngtown, AZ 85363
Youngtown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home in the heart of Youngtown! Plenty of space inside and out with a detached 1 car garage and a giant paved parking area for up to 4 or more vehicles or an RV! Inside Laundry with Washer and Dryer hookups.Home has an A/C, plus a swamp cooler for savings! (Tenant to change pads in swamp cooler once a year). Ceiling fans in most rooms. Huge shaded patio in the fenced yard with pecan and grapefruit trees and a possible garden area! This is a great house for the price. New Refrigerator to be delivered once tenant moves in. Do not hesitate to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

