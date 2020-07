Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

3BR, 3BA house on 5 acres - sitting on top of the world!! Floor to ceiling glass in living room, storage in attached carports, extra large bedrooms, very secluded private park-like setting. Must see to appreciate!Property is on well/septic. Resident pays all other utilities.Wood fireplaces are not to be used. Observation deck is also not to be used!