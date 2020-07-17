680 Mohave Trail

Amenities
****Vacation Rental****
This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.
Day- $ call for pricing
Week- $ call for pricing
Monthly-$ call for pricing
Please call the office to check for availability.
Spacious Vacation Rental in Prescott County Club! This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, two upstairs living areas, a separate downstairs recreation room with a built in saloon style serving station! Home comes fully furnished with everything you could need. Come and enjoy the gorgeous views off the upper deck! Short term & long term stays available.
Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management 928-420-4562.
2 story 5 Bed/3 Bath Vacation single family residence in a HOA with a 2 car garage and 3 fireplaces.
Unit Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, heating and cooling are forced air.
Pets not allowed (AAO Only).