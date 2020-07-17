All apartments in Yavapai County
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

680 Mohave Trail

680 Mohave Trail · (928) 227-0501
Location

680 Mohave Trail, Yavapai County, AZ 86327
Prescott Country Club

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
****Vacation Rental****
This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.

Day- $ call for pricing
Week- $ call for pricing
Monthly-$ call for pricing

Please call the office to check for availability.

Spacious Vacation Rental in Prescott County Club! This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, two upstairs living areas, a separate downstairs recreation room with a built in saloon style serving station! Home comes fully furnished with everything you could need. Come and enjoy the gorgeous views off the upper deck! Short term & long term stays available.

Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management 928-420-4562.
2 story 5 Bed/3 Bath Vacation single family residence in a HOA with a 2 car garage and 3 fireplaces.

Unit Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, heating and cooling are forced air.

Pets not allowed (AAO Only).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 Mohave Trail have any available units?
680 Mohave Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yavapai County, AZ.
What amenities does 680 Mohave Trail have?
Some of 680 Mohave Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 Mohave Trail currently offering any rent specials?
680 Mohave Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 Mohave Trail pet-friendly?
No, 680 Mohave Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yavapai County.
Does 680 Mohave Trail offer parking?
Yes, 680 Mohave Trail offers parking.
Does 680 Mohave Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 680 Mohave Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 Mohave Trail have a pool?
No, 680 Mohave Trail does not have a pool.
Does 680 Mohave Trail have accessible units?
No, 680 Mohave Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 680 Mohave Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 680 Mohave Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 680 Mohave Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 Mohave Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
