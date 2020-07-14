Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator furnished hardwood floors bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room accessible 24hr maintenance carport cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit internet access internet cafe online portal

Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, experience apartment living at its best in northwest Tucson at Equestrian Luxury Apartment Homes. Located in Pima County, Equestrian’s ideal location places you minutes from shopping, movie theaters, fine dining, medical facilities, as well as being conveniently close to major freeways.



Our spacious one, two and three-bedroom floor plans offer our residents many great amenities that include generous closet and storage space, ceiling fans, covered parking, large open kitchens and much more! Kick back and enjoy the serene outdoor atmosphere on your patio or balcony, or simply relax indoors as the afternoon sun filters in. To accommodate our residents’ domestic needs, we provide a washer & dryer in every home.



Relax by our refreshing swimming pool or workout in our state-of-the-art fitness center. We are also a pet-friendly community, so bring the entire family! Don’t forget to visit our photo gallery and see why Equestrian Luxury Apartment Homes is