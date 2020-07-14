All apartments in Tucson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:02 PM

Equestrian

4701 W Linda Vista Blvd · (520) 263-8299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85742
Countryside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13202 · Avail. Aug 21

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8206 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Unit 5102-P · Avail. now

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Unit 18203-P · Avail. now

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14104 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Equestrian.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
accessible
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, experience apartment living at its best in northwest Tucson at Equestrian Luxury Apartment Homes. Located in Pima County, Equestrian’s ideal location places you minutes from shopping, movie theaters, fine dining, medical facilities, as well as being conveniently close to major freeways.

Our spacious one, two and three-bedroom floor plans offer our residents many great amenities that include generous closet and storage space, ceiling fans, covered parking, large open kitchens and much more! Kick back and enjoy the serene outdoor atmosphere on your patio or balcony, or simply relax indoors as the afternoon sun filters in. To accommodate our residents’ domestic needs, we provide a washer & dryer in every home.

Relax by our refreshing swimming pool or workout in our state-of-the-art fitness center. We are also a pet-friendly community, so bring the entire family! Don’t forget to visit our photo gallery and see why Equestrian Luxury Apartment Homes is

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $125
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: only dogs and cats allowed $25 per month with 1 animal $40 per month for 2 animals
Dogs
restrictions: no pitbulls, chow, rottwieler, dobermans, german shepherd, mastiff, staffordshire terriers, or any mix of these dogs.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Rentable garages are $99 per month & there is (1) assigned covered parking space per lease agreement. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage: $25/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Equestrian have any available units?
Equestrian has 11 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Equestrian have?
Some of Equestrian's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Equestrian currently offering any rent specials?
Equestrian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Equestrian pet-friendly?
Yes, Equestrian is pet friendly.
Does Equestrian offer parking?
Yes, Equestrian offers parking.
Does Equestrian have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Equestrian offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Equestrian have a pool?
Yes, Equestrian has a pool.
Does Equestrian have accessible units?
Yes, Equestrian has accessible units.
Does Equestrian have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Equestrian has units with dishwashers.
