pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 AM
17 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Sahuarita, AZ
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
La Joya Verde
2528 North Avenida Mena
2528 North Avenenida Mena, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1735 sqft
Custom Looking 1 Story Home in Sahuarita~ Close to Shopping, Restaurants and more! Located in Desirable La Joya Verde with no neighbors behind and on one side of the home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Sahuarita
667 W. Calle La Bolita
667 Calle La Bolita, Sahuarita, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
3803 sqft
667 W. Calle La Bolita Available 08/11/20 This Rancho Sahuarita Home has it ALL!! - Call today to view the inside of this humongous 4bd/2ba loaded with A/C, gas stove, dishwasher, plus washer dryer hook ups.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Sahuarita
14357 S. Camino Vallado
14357 South Camino Vallado, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1604 sqft
14357 S. Camino Vallado Available 05/23/20 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 1600 Sq. Ft. - Sahuarita Home - This is a 3 Bedrrom, 2.5 Bath, 1600 Sq. Ft. 2 Story Home with a 2 Car Garage. Good size bedrooms and large master with masterbath.
Results within 1 mile of Sahuarita
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Valle Verde
1568 North Pso La Tinaja
1568 N Paseo La Tinaja, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1071 sqft
Affordable All ages Town home in Sahuarita! Get it while its still available.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Green Valley Townhouses
413 North Calle De Las Profetas
413 North Calle De Las Profetas, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1077 sqft
55 year and older community with GVR. This home is just Immaculate! Beautiful grey color tones throughout! New Cabinets, Counter tops, Window Coverings, Interior Paint and Washer and Dryer included. This home does have GVR.
Results within 5 miles of Sahuarita
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Desert Casitas
1372 W Desert Hills Dr
1372 West Desert Hills Drive, Green Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
668 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Desert Casita - Property Id: 169532 Currently available for the 2020/2021 winter season!! Available for the month of September and November on.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Green Valley-Desert Meadows
1953 S San Vincent Dr
1953 South San Vincent Drive, Green Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$975
1875 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Green Valley. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Large Arizona Room. Mountain views. Date Available: Sept 1st. $975/month rent.
1 of 9
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
10473 South Nogales Highway
10473 South Nogales Highway, Summit, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$749
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home just right off the Nogales Hwy, tucked away in a peaceful area. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances which compliment the white cabinets giving the home a modern feel.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
San Ignacio Ridge Estates
4159 S Via De Febrero
4159 South via De Febrero, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1292 sqft
2 BR 2 Barh House with View - Property Id: 315612 Available July 10 with a 6 month or one year lease with a rent of $1,275 and security deposit of $1,275. Pet and Utility terms below. No smoking.
Results within 10 miles of Sahuarita
1 of 82
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
Tierra Ridge
3350 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
724 sqft
Welcome home to Tierra Ridge in Tucson, Arizona. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, our community is an oasis in the desert that offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location.
1 of 78
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Barrio Nopal
Casa Bella
175 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
834 sqft
A pet-friendly community featuring two pools, a canopied playground, a business center and a full gym. Updated apartments feature lots of storage, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Easy access to I-10.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6962 E Cactus Patch Way
6962 East Cactus Patch Way, Pima County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
6962 E Cactus Patch Way Available 08/10/20 Country Cozy and Close to the City - Enjoy this Manufactored Home, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, family room. Two storage sheds and a VERY large workshop / garage. This home is country perfect with pens for animals.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Valencia Reserve
6826 S. Creek Run Avenue
6826 South Creek Run Avenue, Pima County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1258 sqft
6826 S. Creek Run Avenue Available 07/21/20 Don't Look Past This Home!! - Call today to see the inside of this 3bd/2ba beauty equipped with A/C, stove, and disposal.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Barrio Nopal
18 E Susana Street
18 East Susana Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1330 sqft
Large and economical home in quiet family oriented neighborhood. Huge bedrooms, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets. Tile floors, fireplace, fenced yard, washer/dryer hookup! Great home for kids and approved pets! Call NOW!
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5901 S. Park Ave. - 1208
5901 South Park Avenue, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
848 sqft
Community living for people with Disabilities. Monthly Rent is $720 for a 2 bedroom 2 bath. All utilities are included. Minimum monthly income requirement is $1200 a month.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Barrio Nopal
7166 South Missiondale Road - 7164-101
7166 South Missiondale Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$716
610 sqft
Contemporary New Apt Complex on the South side of Tucson. Large one bedroom for $716 a month ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. All have a small fenced yard. Pet friendly.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Valencia
5043 E Fishhook Ct
5043 East Fishhook Court, Pima County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1479 sqft
5043 E Fishhook Ct Available 07/13/20 >>Southeast 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Charmer - Charming home located in the desirable Rancho Valencia community. Close to the community park and easy access to the I-10.