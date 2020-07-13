/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 AM
11 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Coolidge, AZ
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1163 N MESQUITE Lane
1163 North Mesquite Lane, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
Newly remodeled, short term rental property. Rent rate is determined by the time of the year, and the length of stay of the tenants. Pets are not perferred, but may be accepted with additional fees.
Results within 5 miles of Coolidge
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1765 E Cardinal Dr
1765 East Cardinal Drive, Casa Grande, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
2794 sqft
Available 07/20/20 Located in Mission Valley just north of Kortsen and east of Arizola. Spacious floor plan featuring a living room, family room, den, bonus loft, and 4 bedrooms! The kitchen is open to the family room and has an island.
Results within 10 miles of Coolidge
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
10 Units Available
Bella Vista
1564 N Morrison Ave, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$930
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
989 sqft
An excellent location in Casa Grande, Arizona. Perks of this complex include vertical blinds, patios and balconies, nine-foot ceilings, all-electric kitchens, split floor plans and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Las Brisas Apartments
1000 North Arizola Road, Casa Grande, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
795 sqft
Luxury Living at Las Brisas Apartments in Casa Grande, AZ. Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Las Brisas Apartments.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
The Colony Apartments
351 N Peart Rd, Casa Grande, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1159 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have hardwood floors and ample storage space. Gaze at the sunset from private patio or balcony. Near multiple shopping and dining locations.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2300 E Magma Rd
2300 East Magma Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1157 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in San Tan Valley. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 6th 2020.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1206 East 11th Place
1206 East 11th Place, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$999
1140 sqft
1/2 month FREE rent on your first full month! Join the Rosenbaum Realty Group family where we take care of our residents! Casa Grande 2 bedroom 2 bath for only $999 per month. Great location, Great Price. This one will not last long.
1 of 7
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
1149 East 5th Street
1149 East 5th Street, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$795
528 sqft
**Key only unlocks back door at this time but will be corrected soon** Cute 2 bed 1 bath home in Casa Grande. Spacious and open. All tile throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
29661 N Candlewood Dr
29661 Candlewood Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2311 sqft
Rental with a Pool and Golf Course view - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home with a Den. Home has a private pool and over looks the Johnson Ranch golf course. Has a formal living and dining room.
1 of 17
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
29177 N LILLY Lane
29177 North Lilly Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2276 sqft
Spacious family home in desirable Johnson Ranch. Live the resort lifestyle. Golf, Pools, Tennis & Parks. Wow, see the awesome value of living in this resort community. This home backs to open space, no neighbors behind.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
11 West Nolana Place
11 Nolana Place, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Home for rent in San Tan Valley with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1500 square feet located near Hunt Highway and Bella Vista within the Johnson Ranch Subdivision.