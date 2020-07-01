9449 E LILLY BAY LOOP

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful East side Home in Sierra De Oro - Beautiful 3-bedroom/3-bathroom, 2-story home in the Sierra De Oro community. Gorgeous home features 1,916 sq. ft of living space with open floor plan. Open kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, dining area and large family room. Master bedroom located downstairs features a large updated bathroom with walk-in shower. Enclosed backyard with covered patio, and amazing views!!!



No Pets Allowed



