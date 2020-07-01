All apartments in Tucson
9449 E LILLY BAY LOOP
9449 E LILLY BAY LOOP

9449 East Lilly Bay Loop · (520) 327-0009 ext. 109
Location

9449 East Lilly Bay Loop, Tucson, AZ 85710

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9449 E LILLY BAY LOOP · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1916 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Beautiful East side Home in Sierra De Oro - Beautiful 3-bedroom/3-bathroom, 2-story home in the Sierra De Oro community. Gorgeous home features 1,916 sq. ft of living space with open floor plan. Open kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, dining area and large family room. Master bedroom located downstairs features a large updated bathroom with walk-in shower. Enclosed backyard with covered patio, and amazing views!!!

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Please contact our office to confirm pricing, availability and details at (520) 327-0009.

Tucson Realty & Trust Co. Management Services, L.L.C. complies fully with all federal, state and local Fair Housing laws.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9449 E LILLY BAY LOOP have any available units?
9449 E LILLY BAY LOOP has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 9449 E LILLY BAY LOOP have?
Some of 9449 E LILLY BAY LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9449 E LILLY BAY LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
9449 E LILLY BAY LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9449 E LILLY BAY LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 9449 E LILLY BAY LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 9449 E LILLY BAY LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 9449 E LILLY BAY LOOP offers parking.
Does 9449 E LILLY BAY LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9449 E LILLY BAY LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9449 E LILLY BAY LOOP have a pool?
No, 9449 E LILLY BAY LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 9449 E LILLY BAY LOOP have accessible units?
No, 9449 E LILLY BAY LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 9449 E LILLY BAY LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 9449 E LILLY BAY LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
