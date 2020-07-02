All apartments in Tucson
8549 S. Camino Bengala
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

8549 S. Camino Bengala

8549 South Camino Bengala · (520) 349-5074
Location

8549 South Camino Bengala, Tucson, AZ 85747
Rita Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8549 S. Camino Bengala · Avail. Aug 15

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1735 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8549 S. Camino Bengala Available 08/15/20 Attractive 3 Bed. 2 Ba. Home In Rita Ranch Available in August - AVAILABLE AROUND THE MIDDLE OF AUGUST. This attractive & comfortable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Rita Ranch is a must see. Amenities include 1,735' of living area, separate family room off kitchen, spacious master bedroom, large master bath with duel vanities, & garden tub, extensive tile, ceiling fans throughout, extended covered patio, large yard, and a 2 car garage. In addition, this home is located in the Vail School District, it is convenient to schools & shopping, and Interstate 10 & major employment centers. Please contact our property managers, April Richards at 520-250-7684 or Tim Murray at 520-572-6270 or 520-349-5074, or contact your own agent to schedule an EZ access showing & to learn the best days & times to view this property. Let us know if you have any questions about this property, our lease terms, application requirements, and/or pet policies. See our web site (www.PimaRealEstateServices.com) for more info, to check the availability of this property, or to submit a rental application. You may also contact us at Info@PimaRES.com.

(RLNE1879019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8549 S. Camino Bengala have any available units?
8549 S. Camino Bengala has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 8549 S. Camino Bengala have?
Some of 8549 S. Camino Bengala's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8549 S. Camino Bengala currently offering any rent specials?
8549 S. Camino Bengala is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8549 S. Camino Bengala pet-friendly?
Yes, 8549 S. Camino Bengala is pet friendly.
Does 8549 S. Camino Bengala offer parking?
Yes, 8549 S. Camino Bengala offers parking.
Does 8549 S. Camino Bengala have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8549 S. Camino Bengala does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8549 S. Camino Bengala have a pool?
No, 8549 S. Camino Bengala does not have a pool.
Does 8549 S. Camino Bengala have accessible units?
No, 8549 S. Camino Bengala does not have accessible units.
Does 8549 S. Camino Bengala have units with dishwashers?
No, 8549 S. Camino Bengala does not have units with dishwashers.
