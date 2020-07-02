Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

8549 S. Camino Bengala Available 08/15/20 Attractive 3 Bed. 2 Ba. Home In Rita Ranch Available in August - AVAILABLE AROUND THE MIDDLE OF AUGUST. This attractive & comfortable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Rita Ranch is a must see. Amenities include 1,735' of living area, separate family room off kitchen, spacious master bedroom, large master bath with duel vanities, & garden tub, extensive tile, ceiling fans throughout, extended covered patio, large yard, and a 2 car garage. In addition, this home is located in the Vail School District, it is convenient to schools & shopping, and Interstate 10 & major employment centers. Please contact our property managers, April Richards at 520-250-7684 or Tim Murray at 520-572-6270 or 520-349-5074, or contact your own agent to schedule an EZ access showing & to learn the best days & times to view this property. Let us know if you have any questions about this property, our lease terms, application requirements, and/or pet policies. See our web site (www.PimaRealEstateServices.com) for more info, to check the availability of this property, or to submit a rental application. You may also contact us at Info@PimaRES.com.



(RLNE1879019)