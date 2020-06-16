All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 8535 E Seabury Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
8535 E Seabury Court
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:27 AM

8535 E Seabury Court

8535 East Seabury Court · (520) 881-4884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Broadway Pantano East
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8535 East Seabury Court, Tucson, AZ 85710
Broadway Pantano East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1371 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
HUGE 3/2 with 2-car garage in Sahuaro High area. This duplex sits back off the street for privacy. Open and airy floorplan with gourmet kitchen, complete with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Large living and dining areas open to a North facing walled yard, perfect for entertaining, kids and approved pets. Luxurious master suite with monstrous walk-in closet and private master bath. Economically heated and cooled by heat pump. Separate laundry room. Homes in this enclave dont last long, so CALL NOW!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8535 E Seabury Court have any available units?
8535 E Seabury Court has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 8535 E Seabury Court have?
Some of 8535 E Seabury Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8535 E Seabury Court currently offering any rent specials?
8535 E Seabury Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8535 E Seabury Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8535 E Seabury Court is pet friendly.
Does 8535 E Seabury Court offer parking?
Yes, 8535 E Seabury Court does offer parking.
Does 8535 E Seabury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8535 E Seabury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8535 E Seabury Court have a pool?
No, 8535 E Seabury Court does not have a pool.
Does 8535 E Seabury Court have accessible units?
No, 8535 E Seabury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8535 E Seabury Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8535 E Seabury Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8535 E Seabury Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Country Club Apartments
3033 E 6th St
Tucson, AZ 85716
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd
Tucson, AZ 85715
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
Van Buren
625 N Van Buren Ave
Tucson, AZ 85711
Fountain Plaza
2345 N Craycroft Rd
Tucson, AZ 85712
Orange Tree Village
645 W Orange Grove Rd
Tucson, AZ 85704
Siena Villas
7374 North Mona Lisa Road
Tucson, AZ 85741
Finisterra Luxury Apartments
6795 E Calle la Paz
Tucson, AZ 85715

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity