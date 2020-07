Amenities

**AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020** BELLE VISTA TOWNHOMES ** 8481 E. AGAPE DRIVE - WEST OF CAMINO SECO, NORTH OFF SPEEDWAY, 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH TOWNHOME - $1650.00. 2349 SF, A/C, ALL ELECTRIC UNIT, FOYER, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM/GAME ROOM. STAINLESS APPLIANCES - 5 BURNER COOK TOP STOVE, DOUBLE WALL OVENS, SIDE x SIDE REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, DISPOSAL. CERAMIC TILE FLOORS WITH CARPET IN BEDROOMS, 7 SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEAD TO FRONT AND BACK YARDS, MASTER BEDROOM HAS WALK IN CLOSET, CEILING FANS, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED, EXTRA (OLD) REFRIGERATOR IN GARAGE (in "as is" condition), STORAGE CABINETS IN GARAGE. TWO WATER HEATERS. LARGE COVERED REAR PATIO, DOUBLE GARAGE WITH OPENERS. LARGE YARD. COMMUNITY POOL, SPA & TENNIS COURT. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES. CALL 520-327-8692 OR 520-484-9078 TO SPEAK WITH AN AGENT. www.tucsonmanagement.com information deemed reliable but not guaranteed