Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:12 AM

829 N 3rd Avenue

829 N 3rd Ave · (520) 314-4375
Location

829 N 3rd Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705
West University

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1103 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
Historic - 1918 - 2 Bed 1 Bath Bungalow just off 4th Ave and University Blvd. Walk Score 92. Original wood floors in most of the home along with much of the original trim, fixtures, doors and built-ins. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Separate living, dining, and kitchen areas. Dining nook has an original hutch for storage. Kitchen has black and white tile, gas stove and full size fridge. Full bath with a re-coated cast iron tub. Multiple wall A/C units provide the ability to cool areas of the home separately. Multiple interior storage areas fenced yard. Fireplace is no longer functional and decorative only. Water,sewer,trash and WIFI internet included in rent price. Shared coin-op laundry. A unique home quick and easy access to University Blvd,Streetcar, 4th Ave, Time Market and UofA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 N 3rd Avenue have any available units?
829 N 3rd Avenue has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 N 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 829 N 3rd Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 N 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
829 N 3rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 N 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 829 N 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 829 N 3rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 829 N 3rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 829 N 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 N 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 N 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 829 N 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 829 N 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 829 N 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 829 N 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 829 N 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
