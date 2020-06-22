829 N 3rd Avenue

Amenities

Historic - 1918 - 2 Bed 1 Bath Bungalow just off 4th Ave and University Blvd. Walk Score 92. Original wood floors in most of the home along with much of the original trim, fixtures, doors and built-ins. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Separate living, dining, and kitchen areas. Dining nook has an original hutch for storage. Kitchen has black and white tile, gas stove and full size fridge. Full bath with a re-coated cast iron tub. Multiple wall A/C units provide the ability to cool areas of the home separately. Multiple interior storage areas fenced yard. Fireplace is no longer functional and decorative only. Water,sewer,trash and WIFI internet included in rent price. Shared coin-op laundry. A unique home quick and easy access to University Blvd,Streetcar, 4th Ave, Time Market and UofA.