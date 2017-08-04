810 N Camino Santiago

Amenities
This beautiful private fully furnished townhome is nestled in a quiet neighborhood that feels like you are away from it all but you are close to EVERYTHING! 5 minutes to downtown, 10 minutes to UofA, 3 minutes to St. Mary's Hospital! The home has all that you need for a comfortable extended/corporate stay, stainless appliances, fully equipped kitchen, all linen, bedding, washer/dryer, wifi, utilities, trash and sewer included. Large screened patio, 2 lounge areas in the rustic landscaped yard w/mt. views! Master bedroom w/adjustable motorized bed, walk-in closet and access to lounge area w/ mt. views! Guest room w/full bed and view of the beautiful landscaping. Formal dining area, office/family room, living room w/flat screen tv. Private 2 space carport with garage door. Pets welcome!