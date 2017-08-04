All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 810 N Camino Santiago.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
810 N Camino Santiago
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:01 PM

810 N Camino Santiago

810 North Camino Santiago · (520) 300-1603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

810 North Camino Santiago, Tucson, AZ 85745
Santiago Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 34 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1494 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
garage
internet access
This beautiful private fully furnished townhome is nestled in a quiet neighborhood that feels like you are away from it all but you are close to EVERYTHING! 5 minutes to downtown, 10 minutes to UofA, 3 minutes to St. Mary's Hospital! The home has all that you need for a comfortable extended/corporate stay, stainless appliances, fully equipped kitchen, all linen, bedding, washer/dryer, wifi, utilities, trash and sewer included. Large screened patio, 2 lounge areas in the rustic landscaped yard w/mt. views! Master bedroom w/adjustable motorized bed, walk-in closet and access to lounge area w/ mt. views! Guest room w/full bed and view of the beautiful landscaping. Formal dining area, office/family room, living room w/flat screen tv. Private 2 space carport with garage door. Pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 N Camino Santiago have any available units?
810 N Camino Santiago has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 N Camino Santiago have?
Some of 810 N Camino Santiago's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 N Camino Santiago currently offering any rent specials?
810 N Camino Santiago isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 N Camino Santiago pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 N Camino Santiago is pet friendly.
Does 810 N Camino Santiago offer parking?
Yes, 810 N Camino Santiago does offer parking.
Does 810 N Camino Santiago have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 N Camino Santiago offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 N Camino Santiago have a pool?
No, 810 N Camino Santiago does not have a pool.
Does 810 N Camino Santiago have accessible units?
No, 810 N Camino Santiago does not have accessible units.
Does 810 N Camino Santiago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 N Camino Santiago has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 810 N Camino Santiago?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arcadia Gardens
7887 East Uhl St
Tucson, AZ 85710
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
Enclave
5555 E 14th St
Tucson, AZ 85711
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
Arcadia Park
250 N Arcadia Ave
Tucson, AZ 85711
The Place at Spanish Trail
8601 E Old Spanish Trl
Tucson, AZ 85710
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street
Tucson, AZ 85701
McCormick
201 S Stone Ave
Tucson, AZ 85701

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity