All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 7967 S. Talaco.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
7967 S. Talaco
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

7967 S. Talaco

7967 South Talaco Trail · (520) 325-1574
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

7967 South Talaco Trail, Tucson, AZ 85756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7967 S. Talaco · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Immaculate 3 BR House in Gated Community (I-10/Wilmot) - Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent in gated community. This lovely home has AC and has ceramic tile flooring throughout. The eat-in kitchen comes fully equipped with fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Main bedroom suite has bathroom with garden tub. Washer/dryer hook-ups in laundry room. Large walled backyard.

Tenant pays all utilities.
Sorry, no pets allowed.

Directions to property: From I-10/ Wilmot, South on Wilmot E on Hermans N on Talaco to gate entrance.

(Availability and price subject to change without notice.)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2515522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7967 S. Talaco have any available units?
7967 S. Talaco has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 7967 S. Talaco have?
Some of 7967 S. Talaco's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7967 S. Talaco currently offering any rent specials?
7967 S. Talaco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7967 S. Talaco pet-friendly?
No, 7967 S. Talaco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 7967 S. Talaco offer parking?
No, 7967 S. Talaco does not offer parking.
Does 7967 S. Talaco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7967 S. Talaco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7967 S. Talaco have a pool?
No, 7967 S. Talaco does not have a pool.
Does 7967 S. Talaco have accessible units?
No, 7967 S. Talaco does not have accessible units.
Does 7967 S. Talaco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7967 S. Talaco has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7967 S. Talaco?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd
Tucson, AZ 85705
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd
Tucson, AZ 85716
Avilla Tanque Verde
2495 N Desert Links Dr
Tucson, AZ 85715
Desert Shadows Apartments
7425 N Mona Lisa Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
Coronado Villas
9225 E Tanque Verde Rd
Tucson, AZ 85749
Orange Tree Village
645 W Orange Grove Rd
Tucson, AZ 85704
Siena Villas
7374 North Mona Lisa Road
Tucson, AZ 85741
Ridgeline
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85742

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTucson 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Apartments
Tucson Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZSierra Vista Southeast, AZ
Coolidge, AZVail, AZRed Rock, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmFlowing Wells
Sam HughesPalo VerdeDietz
AmphiBarrio Nopal

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity