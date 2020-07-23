7967 S. Talaco

Amenities
Immaculate 3 BR House in Gated Community (I-10/Wilmot) - Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent in gated community. This lovely home has AC and has ceramic tile flooring throughout. The eat-in kitchen comes fully equipped with fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Main bedroom suite has bathroom with garden tub. Washer/dryer hook-ups in laundry room. Large walled backyard.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Sorry, no pets allowed.
Directions to property: From I-10/ Wilmot, South on Wilmot E on Hermans N on Talaco to gate entrance.
(Availability and price subject to change without notice.)
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2515522)