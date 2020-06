Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Your chance to rent a slice of paradise! Fabulous 3BR home in quiet neighborhood! Spacious living room with high ceilings and plenty of light! Lovely kitchen opens up into a front yard area perfect for enjoying mornings outside! Gorgeous views from the front balcony! Enormous bedrooms ensure everyone has plenty of personal space! Beautiful backyard with built-in gazebo is excellent for entertaining guests or simply enjoying the quiet! Go green with the solar panels installed here too!! Don't miss out on this wonderful home! CALL for your appointment TODAY!